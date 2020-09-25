Watch Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) as he recruits congressional candidates in an effort to “save Texas” in a campaign ad.

The ad shows Crenshaw recruiting new congressional candidates in Texas and appears to be more of a Hollywood-style production, straying from more traditional and mundane style of campaign ads.

“Who says campaign ads have to suck? Check this out. Mission Impossible meets the Avengers,” tweeted Crenshaw on Thursday.

Watch Below:

In the video, Crenshaw jumps from an airplane before recruiting candidates Wesley Hunt for district 7, August Pfluger for district 11, Beth Van Duyne for district 24, Tony Gonzales for district 23, and Genevieve Collins for district 32.

Crenshaw and his team of Texan congressional candidates are not the only ones to have recently come out with creative campaign ads.

Former WWE wrestler Dan Rodimer (R) — who is running for congress in Nevada’s 3rd district — recently published a campaign ad spoofing the 2009 Las Vegas-based film, The Hangover.

Watch Below:

America is Hungover from Democrat Policies. I have had enough. I used to fight heavyweights in the ring, now I'm ready to fight for all of Nevadans. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Please HELP ME knock some common sense into Washington!https://t.co/sl85W8TMDW pic.twitter.com/ThSD5mhMrn — Big Dan Rodimer for Congress NV-03 (@DanRodimer) September 22, 2020

