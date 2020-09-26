Left-wing pundits and activists expressed strong disagreement with President Trump’s announcement Saturday to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Author Ibram X. Kendi appeared to accuse Judge Barrett of being racist for adopting two children from Haiti:

Adopting two children from Haiti is now racist. This is the way Democrats are going to attack Amy Coney Barrett? Yikes. https://t.co/oiJ5u4cWzo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 26, 2020

Kendi claimed he was “challenging the idea that white parents of kids of color are inherently ‘not racist'”:

I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to “White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.” These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

Chief Executive of the Young Women’s Trust Sophie Walker tweeted that “The only thing worse than seeing men plot to remove women’s rights and autonomy is seeing a woman step up to help them”:

The only thing worse than seeing men plot to remove women’s rights and autonomy is seeing a woman step up to help them. #AmyConeyBarrett — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) September 26, 2020

Singer Bette Midler questioned whether President Trump researched Judge Barrett before making his decision:

Do you think they tried very hard to get Donald to read anything about #AmyConeyBarrett, or did they just say, “We found a lady Mike Pence” during a commercial break on OANN? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 26, 2020

Author John Pavlovitz appeared to accuse Judge Barrett of disgracing Catholicism by her association with President Trump:

I grew up Catholic. Joe Biden is Catholic. Millions of decent people are. There is no assault on Catholicism here. The only assault on Catholicism, is from people like @marcorubio and #AmyConeyBarrett who disgrace it by their association with a monster. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 26, 2020

Actor John Barrowman claimed if Judge Barrett was confirmed, she would be “a devastation to women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, human rights in general”:

#amyconeybarrett does not represent the American people as a Supreme Court Judge she only represents a minority of the population. She will be a devastation to women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, human rights in general. JB — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) September 26, 2020

In the Rose Garden on Saturday, President Trump introduced Barrett as “a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,” according to Breitbart News.

Judge Barrett thanked him for the honor of serving on the court if she was confirmed by the Senate.

“I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution. I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court,” she commented.

The left fears Barrett will tilt the court in a conservative direction and attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade and Obamacare, the Breitbart News report said.