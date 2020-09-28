At Least 49 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lorri Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 49 people were shot, seven fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 24 people were shot Friday through Saturday alone in Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

In addition to the shooting victims, ABC 7 reported a five-year-old girl, Serenity Arrington, was stabbed to death early Saturday morning, allegedly by her mother.

Arrington’s grandfather, Sylvester Washington, struggled to come to grips with her death, talking about how Arrington loved to watch movies with him. He said, “Y’all would have loved her. Sweet little girl. Man. Granddaddy’s little girl.”

By the time Sunday had passed the number of shooting victims had jumped from at least 24 to nearly 50. The Chicag0 Sun-Times reports that 49 were shot, seven fatally. NBC 5 reported the tally of shooting victims stood at 51.

Sunday started with a fatal shooting “in the 1400 block of East 73rd Street” at 12:54 a.m. A 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone drove up near him and an occupant in the vehicle opened fire. He was shot twice and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another one of Sunday’s fatal shootings involved a 66-year-old man who was standing “in the 6100 block of South Bishop” with a 54-year-old man about 6:43 p.m. The two men heard shots ring out and “felt pain.” The 66-year-old was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune reported 558 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2020, through September 22, 2020. That is 158 more homicides than were witnessed January 1, 2019, through September 22, 2019.

