Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump and the Republican Party of “ignoring” the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s “final wish” during a speech in North Carolina on Monday.

“Already the president and his party have chosen to ignore Justice Ginsburg’s final wish,” she said, referring to Ginsburg’s alleged request that her seat not be filled until after the November 2020 election.

#BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on Supreme Court: "Already the President and his party have decided to ignore Justice Ginsburg's final wish." pic.twitter.com/byGLXY94QU — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2020

According to Ginsburg’s granddaughter, Clara Spera, in the days before her death, Ginsburg dictated to her: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Since then, Democrats have slammed Republicans for going against Ginsburg’s “dying wish.”

Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed! Senate Democrats, do not back down. You have a tough fight ahead but our future is on the line! No SCOTUS appointment before the election!!! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020

Harris has previously claimed in a tweet Ginsburg made the wish in her “final moments” before passing.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in her final moments before passing.⁰⁰We must honor that wish and fight for her legacy. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 20, 2020

However, waiting until after the November 3, 2020, election would run the risk of having only eight justices in the case the results of the election need to be decided by Supreme Court, as happened in 2020.

President Trump on Saturday announced the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the court.

Her nomination was well-received among conservatives and condemned by Democrats.

Democrats’ attacks on her began even before she was officially nominated, aimed at her adoption of two children from Haiti.

As reported by Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, “Dana Houle, a Democrat activist who was once a chief of staff on Capitol Hill to a Democrat lawmaker, tweeted Friday night that he hopes Barrett is investigated over the children she and her husband adopted from Haiti. ‘I would love to know which adoption agency Amy Coney Barrett & her husband used to adopt the two children they brought here from Haiti,’ Houle wrote.”

