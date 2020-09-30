Donald Trump: Debate Was ‘Two on One’ but Still ‘Fun’

US President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by olivier DOULIERY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump described Tuesday night’s presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden as “fun” despite repeatedly crossing with the moderator, Fox News host Chris Wallace.

“Chris had a tough night,” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a New York Times article about Wallace’s performance. “Two on one was not surprising, but fun.”

The president frequently interrupted Biden during the debate, leading Wallace to repeatedly interrupt the president to demand that he follow the rules. Biden repeatedly told Trump to “shut up” and described the president as a “clown,” “the worst president America has ever had,” even called him a “racist.”

Trump described Biden as not smart.

“Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” he said. “Nothing smart about you Joe.”

Trump also recalled Biden’s attempt during the debate to distance himself from ideas supported by the radical left.

“Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves!” Trump wrote. “Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership!”

Trump also retweeted several criticisms of Wallace on Twitter and shared a photo of the matchup between him and the team of Wallace and Biden.

