Minnesota Supporters Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ as Trump Mentions Ilhan Omar

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday chanted, “lock her up,” when the president referred to recent reporting exposing an organized ballot harvesting scheme in Minneapolis connected to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“I’ve been reading reports for two years about how corrupt and crooked she is,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

The crowd repeatedly chanted, “lock her up,” after Trump mentioned Ilhan Omar.

“What about Ohmar where she gets caught harvesting,” Trump said. “What the hell is going on! I hope the U.S. attorney gets involved.”

Project Veritas and James O’Keefe released videos of a Minneapolis organizer caught on video with stacks of empty ballots in a car and another organizer offering someone cash for someone’s ballot. A video of another organizer said that Omar was “the one who came up with all of this.”

“Frankly, harvesting is terrible, but it’s the least of the things she has done,” Trump continued. “Then she tells us how to run our country.”

Trump warned Minnesota voters that if Biden is elected, he will increase refugees entering the United States by 700 percent, bringing in more people from the “most dangerous places in the world, including Yemen, Syria, and your favorite country, Somalia.”

He said that Biden would also terminate the travel ban, making Minnesota more dangerous.

“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp, and he said that,” Trump said. “Overwhelming public resources, overcrowding schools, and inundating your hospitals.”

“My administration is keeping terrorists, extremists, and criminals out of our country, and we’re keeping them the hell out of Minnesota,” Trump concluded.