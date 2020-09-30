Watch: President Trump Calls Out Transition Hypocrisy, Joe Biden Reacts

During the final segment of the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening, President Trump blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for having suggested using the Logan Act against Gen. Michael Flynn during an Oval Office meeting in 2017. Biden, in turn, appears dumbstruck.

Trump Discusses Jan 5th, 2017 and Joe Biden Reacts In Real-Time pic.twitter.com/dTlAx75VcX — michael the conservador (@theconservador) September 30, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, the meeting took place at the White House’s Oval Office on January 5, 2017, with then-President Barack Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and other senior officials.

Notes produced by former FBI agent Peter Strzok indicated that Biden personally raised the idea of using a fraudulent pretext to investigate the incoming national security advisor Michael Flynn, in order to undermine both him and the incoming Trump administration.

“You gave the idea for the Logan Act against General Flynn,” Trump fired. “You better take a look at that because we caught you.”

Noting the hypocrisy of Biden denouncing a theoretical undermining of a peaceful transition of power on the part of Trump, while having himself participated in an alleged plot by the Obama administration to sabotage the peaceful transition of the incoming Trump administration, President Trump warned Biden not to lecture him on a free and peaceful transition of power.

“So don’t tell me about a free transition,” Trump concluded.

Read the transcript:

So when I listen to Joe [Biden] talking about a transition, there’s been no transition from when I won. I won that election and if you look at crooked Hillary Clinton, if you look at all of the different people, there was no transition because they came after me trying to do a coup. They came after me spying on my campaign. They started from the day I won and even before I won. From the day I came down the escalator with our first lady they were a disaster, they were a disgrace to our country and we’ve caught them, we’ve caught them all. We’ve got it all on tape. We caught them all.

“And by the way you gave the idea for the Logan Act against General Flynn,” Trump said. “You better take a look at that because we caught you in a sense and President Obama was sitting in the office, he knew about it too. So don’t tell me about a free transition.”