Jemele Hill Calls Trump a Potential ‘Super-Spreader’ While Reacting to Positive Covid Test

If you’re looking for someone to show an ability to sense the moment, show class, maturity, and some sense of empathy for those with whom they disagree, you should probably avoid looking at Jemele Hill’s Twitter account.

Late Thursday night, President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

While the world processed this information, former ESPN host and current Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, wasted little time in taking political shots at the president.

First, Hill tweeted a list mocking world leaders who have contracted the deadly virus.

For those scoring at home … https://t.co/DVwjT78vDb — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 2, 2020

Hill then claimed to “respect” those who didn’t think the timing of the president’s diagnosis was the time to get political. Then, she proceeded to make the case for being political after the president’s diagnosis.

I respect the people who don’t think now is the time to remind the president of his response to coronavirus, but thousands have been badly hurt by his indifference, and neglect. People still have a right to be angry. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 2, 2020

Though, Hill was quick to point out that her anger didn’t mean she wanted anything bad to happen to the president.

Hill then called the president a “super-spreader” while to a tweet from he New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, in which she bemoaned the president’s planned campaign events despite having been around someone who had symptoms of the virus.

So the president is potentially a super-spreader. Unbelievable https://t.co/u4PuiYpvYd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 2, 2020

The president subsequently canceled those events as part of he, and the first lady’s quarantine process.

Hill has been a frequent critic of the president. The former ESPN host gained national notoriety in September of 2017, when she called the president a “white supremacist.”

More recently, in August of 2020, Hill said that anyone who voted for Trump, is also, a racist.