At Least 30 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 30 people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CBS 2 reports the total number of weekend shooting victims at 36, NBC 5 reports at least 33 victims.

The first fatality occurred Friday afternoon about 5:45 p.m. “in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue.” A 35-year-old man and 14-year-old girl were in the street when someone pulled up and opened fire, striking the man in the head. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Hours later, just after 10 p.m., a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital “by an acquaintance.” He was pronounced dead

And Sunday afternoon at 4:51 p.m. an 18-year-old man was in a backyard, talking with a 50-year-old man, when “when they were approached by an unknown individual who displayed a gun and fired shots.” Both men were wounded, but 18-year-old’s wounds proved fatal.

Breitbart News reported Chicago surpassed 3,100 shooting victims for the year by September 28, 2020. The Chicago Tribune reported the exact number of shooting victims at 3,132, and that included the fatally wounded as well as those who survived.

The Tribune reports at least 576 fatalities in Chicago so far this year, too, which is over 176 more than CNN reported for all of 2019.

