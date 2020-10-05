Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who is running for Senate against Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), released an ad on Monday touting women’s support for him after accusations of sexual misconduct resurfaced.

Nathan Brand, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said on Monday, “Democrat Steve Bullock released an ad this morning featuring his taxpayer-funded staff telling voters that he treats women well.”

He asked rhetorically, “Why? Local press reminded voters of Bullock’s women issues.”

I don't normally share Dem ads, but this is really something… Democrat Steve Bullock released an ad this morning featuring his taxpayer-funded staff telling voters that he treats women well. Why? Local press reminded voters of Bullock's women issues: https://t.co/itkRwSMQr6 pic.twitter.com/8deFVMWsiQ — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 5, 2020

Bullock reportedly has had several problems with women, including, according to the NRSC:

The NRSC released an ad in October detailing how Bullock reportedly knew that Kevin O’Brien was harassing women and did nothing.

“His failure to act made sure he protected himself while more women had to suffer,” the NSRC wrote.

🚨 New ad running in #MTSen@stevebullockmt knew his senior political aide was sexually harassing women, and did nothing. His failure to act made sure he protected himself while more women had to suffer. #mtpol pic.twitter.com/48lDtXQwYc — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) October 1, 2020

Brand said in a statement on Monday that Montanans know the truth about Bullock’s troubled past with women.

“Bullock can pay staffers with tax dollars to appear in campaign commercials, but Montanans know the truth about his questionable record with women,” Brand said.

“Montanans deserve straight answers from Bullock on his inappropriate behavior with women and his failure to protect victims.”

