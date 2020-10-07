GOP Rep. Paul Gosar: ‘Donald Trump Will Win Arizona’

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) joined SiriusXM host Matthew Boyle on Tuesday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight to discuss the Arizona Senate race and the presidential election in November.

“This is one of the pivotal races in the country,” Gosar said of the Arizona Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally and her Democrat challenger Mark Kelly. “President Trump has got to have this seat. Martha was down going into this debate… and she did herself some justice.”

“Mark Kelly’s not the candidate everyone thinks he is,” Gosar continued. “He’s already shown his hand in regards to the Second Amendment.”

Gosar then transitioned into discussing the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, saying “don’t believe the polls.”

“Most of the polls are oversampling Democrats and that’s not the fever we’re seeing on the ground,” Gosar said. “On the ground, we actually see motivated Trump folks. So, Donald Trump will win Arizona.”

Gosar went on to claim that Trump “will probably win it around five points,” adding that he believes McSally and Trump will both “pull it off.”

Gosar also discussed COVID-19 relief negotiations that have been stalled by both parties, specifically discussing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her unwillingness to negotiate.

“She didn’t negotiate in good faith,” Gosar said. “I applaud the president. Enough’s enough. You know, I think she’s courting open rebellion.”

To listen to Breitbart News’s full interview with Gosar, click here.