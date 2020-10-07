The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) is launching a new ad lambasting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as a “lawless liberal” ahead of the vice-presidential debate.

The ad, which is titled, “Kamala Won’t Stop the Mob,” accuses the Democrat vice-presidential nominee of condoning the protests and rioting that have swept across much of the country since George Floyd’s death in police custody earlier this year. RAGA’s ad, in particular, takes a soundbite from the California lawmaker’s June appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which Harris discussed recent protests against racial injustice.

“They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day,” Harris says in the ad, as scenes of protest and rioting flash across the screen. “Everyone should take note of that. They’re not going to let up and they should not.”

Lousiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who serves as chairman of the RAGA, said his group was launching the ad to show that Harris was “unfit to hold the office of vice president.”

Landry said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News unveiling the ad:

Americans need safety and security, not mobs and anarchy, which unfortunately Harris continues to support,During tonight’s debate, it will become even more clear that America needs the strong leadership of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, not a radical takeover of the country that would be led by liberal extremists Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The ad came on the same day that Harris is set to square off against Vice President Mike Pence in their first and only debate of the general election. Harris, who has been a subdued presence on the campaign trail in recent weeks, is rumored to use the debate to focus on what Democrats believe are the failures of the Trump administration, most notably racial justice and the novel coronavirus pandemic.