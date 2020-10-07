White House Physician: Donald Trump Has COVID-19 Antibodies

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Tuesday that the president’s blood was showing antibodies for COVID-19.

“Of note today, the president’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG (COVID-19) antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th,” Conley wrote in a memo sent to reporters. He added that the president’s blood work drawn on Thursday did not show any antibodies.

Conley said that President Trump had been “symptom-free” for over 24 hours and fever-free for more than 4 days.

“His physical exam and vital signs including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate all remain stable and in normal range,” Conley wrote. “He’s now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours.”

The president is scheduled to debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, October 15th, in Miami.

Biden on Tuesday appeared skeptical that the debate could still take place.

“I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said. “I think we’re gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it’s a very serious problem.”

Biden said that he would be guided by the doctors of the Cleveland Clinic, who are in charge of handling the debate safety protocol for COVID-19.

Trump has already said he is looking forward to the debate.