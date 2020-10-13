Donald Trump: ‘Suburban Women, Will You Please Like Me?’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged suburban women to vote for him, reminding them of his policy achievements.

“I ask you to do me a favor. Suburban women, will you please like me? Please!” Donald Trump asked during a political rally in Pennsylvania. “I saved your damn neighborhood, okay?”

Trump explained that he is all about law and order and safety while protecting suburbia from a zoning rule that would force low-income housing in the suburbs.

“Suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs,” he said.

The president repealed former President Barack Obama’s federal Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule in July.

“I don’t want to amend it; I want to end it. It was a horror show,” Trump said, recalling his decision.

The president channeled the political advisers and media pundits, who repeatedly said that suburban women did not support him.

“They say, ‘I don’t know if the suburban woman likes you,'” Trump said.

The president admitted that he was not politically correct but pointed to his actions.

“I don’t have that much time to be that nice,” he said. “I mean, I can do it, but I have to go quickly. We don’t have time. They want me to be politically correct.”

He also referred to the corporate media-fueled controversy of using the term “suburban housewife” to refer to women living in the suburbs.

“Do you care if I say, ‘suburban housewife?'” he asked as the crowd cheered. “Again, the only one that cares is them.”