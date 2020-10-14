The Writers Guild of America West’s political action committee this week endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the 2020 presidential race, joining a number of other entertainment industry unions.

The union’s endorsement, reported by Deadline, joins a number of other entertainment industry unions’ endorsements of Biden and Harris, including IATSE, the American Federation of Musicians, and Actors’ Equity.

The WGA West is a labor union composed of the thousands of writers who write the television shows, movies, news programs, documentaries, animation, videogames, and new media content, according to its website.

The WGA West PAC is also supporting the re-election of a slate of Senate Democrats, with the goal of “flipping the Senate to a pro-writer and pro-union majority.”

The Senate Democrats include Sens. Cory Booker (NJ), Dick Durbin (IL), Doug Jones (AL), Ed Markey (MA), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Tina Smith (MN), and Gary Peters (MI).

WGA West PAC is also supporting nine Democratic candidates: Jaime Harrison (SC), Steve Bullock (MT), Cal Cunningham (NC), Mike Espy (MS), Sara Gideon (ME), Theresa Greenfield (IA), MJ Hegar (TX), Jon Ossoff (GA) and Raphael Warnock (GA).

The PAC is also supporting for re-election Reps. Jerry Nadler (NY), Pramila Jayapal (WA), David Cicilline (RI); Mike Doyle (PA); Frank Pallone (NJ); Jamie Raskin (MD); Bobby Scott (VA); and California Reps. Karen Bass, Adam Schiff, Tony Cardenas, Ted Lieu, Zoe Lofgren, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda, Anna Eshoo, and challenger Chris Bubser.

“These are candidates who, like us, are concerned with preserving an open Internet, fighting media consolidation, strengthening antitrust enforcement, protecting our health and pension plans, and strengthening collective bargaining rights,” the PAC says on its website, according to Deadline.

