Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) took to Twitter on Wednesday to blast Facebook and Twitter after the companies suppressed a New York Post article that alleged Hunter Biden “facilitated” a meeting between his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian gas company.

“Big Tech has spoken,” Cotton wrote, noting the partisanship stemming from both social media giants. “You will see and read only what it finds politically acceptable.”

Big Tech has spoken. You will see and read only what it finds politically acceptable. Twitter, Facebook, and all the rest of you: If you want to act like publishers, we will treat you like publishers. https://t.co/OskmfFFzpl — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 14, 2020

“Twitter, Facebook, and all the rest of you: If you want to act like publishers, we will treat you like publishers,” Cotton wrote in conclusion.

Twitter began censoring users who shared the article from the New York Post and tagged them as “unsafe,” claiming the story lacked “authoritative information.”

Contrary to his past comments, the Post‘s article claims Biden allegedly met with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President. The meeting was arranged by his son Hunter, who worked as a lobbyist for the company at that time.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.