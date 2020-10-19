Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) drove a tractor to a “Back the Blue” event in St. Charles on Saturday.

Photos shared with Breitbart News by Augusta residents Huey and Bobbie Rodeheaver show a large throng of Trump and Parson supporters:

“Our parade was a mile of tractors, cars, Harleys, and trucks all decorated with Trump flags,” Bobbie Rodeheaver said.

“The route was lined with spectators proudly holding American flags, waving, smiling, and supporting the President of the United States and Governor Parson,” she said.

“The Honorable Governor Mike Parson drove our tractor up to the stage,” Rodeheaver told Breitbart News.

Steele Shippy, Parson’s campaign manager, posted a video of the moment:

Thanks to @BillEigel for leading the way for Gov. @mikeparson to get the crowd on their feet with an entrance to the St Charles #BackTheBlue Rally! #mogov pic.twitter.com/mFfZ7DLHIx — Steele Shippy – Text PARSON to 484848 (@SteeleShippy) October 17, 2020

Parson is running for election in November against State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D). Then-Lt. Gov. Parson took over after Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in 2018.

