Poll: Joe Biden 50%, President Trump 45% in Pennsylvania

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden (D) holds a five-point lead among likely voters in battleground Pennsylvania, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

Among likely voters, Biden leads President Trump 50 percent to 45 percent, with three percent remaining undecided. Biden’s lead narrows to three percent when leaners are included, bumping Trump up to 47 percent support. In that scenario, Biden’s lead is within the survey’s +/- 3.5 percent margin of error:

Pennsylvania voters consider Trump’s all over job performance as the “most important issue,” followed by the economy with 30 percent. Public safety, national security, the environment, and illegal immigration all garnered less than ten percent.

While a majority of likely voters, 89 percent, indicate that they are “certain” of whom they will vote for, 11 percent said they could still change their mind.

The survey also found 50 percent either strongly or somewhat approving of Trump’s job performance, compared to the 49 percent who disapprove and one percent who remain unsure.

Rasmussen Reports conducted the poll October 18-19, surveying 800 likely voters across the state. Democrats comprised 42 percent of the sample, followed by Republicans (37 percent), and independent voters (21 percent).

The president hopes to secure another victory in Pennsylvania in two weeks after defying expectations and securing the state by less than one percent four years ago. He held a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday evening, encouraging people to get out and vote.

“Pennsylvania, you have to get out and vote. If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” Trump told the crowd. He also played a video of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) talking about ending fracking throughout the primary.

“Joe Biden will ban fracking and abolish Pennsylvania energy,” he warned.