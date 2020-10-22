CLAIM: At Thursday night’s presidential debate, President Trump said Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken “all the money from Wall Street.”

VERDICT: TRUE. Biden’s presidential campaign is being bankrolled by nearly every big bank on Wall Street, including Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase.

You’re the one that takes all the money from Wall Street… you’ve raised a lot of money, tremendous amounts of money, and every time you raise money, deals are made, Joe … you shouldn’t be bringing up Wall Street, because you’re the one that’s taking the money from Wall Street … don’t tell me about Wall Street, Joe.

Indeed, a recent CNBC analysis revealed, Wall Street has donated more than $50 million to Biden’s campaign this election cycle and CNN has noted that “all the big banks” are backing Biden and Harris against Trump.

CNN: ‘All the Big Banks’ on Wall Street Backing Joe Biden Against Trumphttps://t.co/8SE1wHeUQ2 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 28, 2020

Most recently, Biden accepted a $200,000 donation from a former Goldman Sachs executive who profited from the housing crash. Likewise, Biden has taken nearly 200 contributions from employees at Goldman Sachs — including contributions of nearly $50,000 to $55,000 from the bank’s top executives.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.