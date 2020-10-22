Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump went head to head on Thursday night at the presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, where Biden claimed Trump is a “very confused guy.”

Biden’s remarks came as he and Trump went back and forth on healthcare for the American people.

“He’s a very confused guy,” Biden claimed. “He thinks he’s running against someone else. He’s running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them. Joe Biden he’s running against.” He went on:

The idea that we’re in a situation that they’re gonna destroy medicare… this is the guy that the [inaudible] medicare said if in fact… social security… if in fact he continues to withhold his plan to withhold the tax on social security. Social security will be bankrupt in by 2023 with no way to make up for it. This is the guy who has tried to cut Medicare.

It was revealed this month that Biden, during his time as vice president, attempted to forge a “grand bargain” with Republicans on deficit reduction during the Obama years. As part of the effort, Biden openly advocated for putting entitlement programs, including Social Security, on the negotiating table.

“The idea that Donald Trump is lecturing me on social security and medicare, c’mon,” Biden concluded.