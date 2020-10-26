President Donald Trump warned supporters in Pennsylvania on Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s energy plan is an “economic death sentence” for the commonwealth.

“He’s going to ban fracking and deliver an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania, and many other places in our country,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Trump returned to Biden’s record on the issue of fracking and energy in the state, including the former vice president’s assertion during the final presidential debate that he would eliminate oil production entirely.

“I felt like Perry Mason,” Trump said, recalling drawing out Biden’s “confession” about his plans for the oil industry at the end of the debate. “I was Perry Mason; ‘No oil Joe?'”

“That means no fracking, no natural gas, no jobs, no energy for Pennsylvania families,” Trump continued. “He will eradicate your energy and send Pennsylvania into a crippling depression.”

The president also told his supporters that Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sponsored the Green New Deal conceived by socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“No planes, no cars, no cows … they don’t like cattle of any kind,” Trump said. “It’s a plan for economic suicide.”

Trump also criticized Biden’s energy plan at a rally earlier in the day in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“The Biden energy shutdown would inflict deep pain and misery on Pennsylvania, mass layoffs constant blackouts and brownouts, soaring gas prices,” Trump said. “Surging energy bills, no air conditioning in the summer, no heat during the winter, and no electricity during peak hours.”

Windmills, Trump argued, only increased carbon emissions simply from their manufacturing process.

“He wants to go wind. … He wants to go with windmills made Germany and China and send big, big carbon into the air when they’re making them.”

The president played a clip for his crowd featuring Biden’s rhetoric during the campaign about getting rid of fossil fuels and discussing a ban on fracking.