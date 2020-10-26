A gay Trump supporter blasted top Democrats — including presidential hopeful Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Obama — for hypocritically pointing the finger at President Trump when it comes to LGBT rights.

Tyler, a resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, expressed the belief that Republicans have been “stereotyped” as sexist, homophobic, and racist — “all the things that they, you know, throw at Trump every single day, and it’s just not true.”

“When you actually follow the context of what Trump’s actually said in the past, none of it’s true,” he continued. “He’s said since the 90s, since the — in the early 2000s, ‘I don’t care what your gender is, what your sexual orientations is. If you do a good job and work hard, I want you working for me. I want you to prosper because you’re going to prosper me.’”

That, Tyler said, is “what he’s doing in the country as well.”

“He doesn’t care that I’m married to a man. He doesn’t care,” he continued, noting the past positions of prolific Democrats and noting that “they seemed to have been pretty opposed to it,” referencing Biden, Clinton, and Obama.

They “were all opposing gay marriage until 2013 so you know it’s pretty hypocritical for them to try to point and point a finger at Trump when they’re on public record being in Congress saying those things,” he added.

Tyler also praised Trump for “being patient enough to show more of America” that he is not the racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobe the left claims him to be.

“You’ve really shown that you want anyone and everyone in this country to prosper, and I greatly appreciate it,” he said.

While he said he was not as avid as a supporter in 2016 — viewing the 2016 race as “lesser” of two evils — he said he is now “a proud, strong Trump supporter today.”

Last month, a Trump supporter attending a Trump rally in Jacksonville, Florida, expressed similar sentiments.

“People have been saying left and right that he’s taking so many rights away from us. I’m a single lesbian mother in this community and in this country,” she said, stressing that “none of my rights have been taken.”

“None of my rights have been taken from me to where I can’t do what I do on a normal daily basis. It’s not going to happen,” she added: