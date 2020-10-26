Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) broke out in laughter after CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell asked if the vice presidential hopeful would bring a socialist perspective to the table in a Biden-Harris administration.

“What I will do, and I promise you this, and this is what Joe wants me to do, this was part of our deal, I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront,” Harris told O’Donnell during a recent 60 Minutes interview.

Sen. Kamala Harris busts out laughing at Norah O'Donnell's question if she presents a 'Socialist or Progressive perspective.' pic.twitter.com/LtNnrAIXng — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) October 26, 2020

“And I promised Joe that I would give him that perspective and always be honest with him,” she continued, prompting O’Donnell to ask what her perspective entailed.

“And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?” O’Donnell asked.

“No,” Harris said, laughing before composing herself.

“No. It is the perspective of — of a woman who grew up — a black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, likes hip hop,” she said, laughing again.

“Like, what do you wanna know?” she continued, chuckling.

Despite Harris’s dismissal, she has embraced several radical positions in line with far-left Democrats, teaming up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) last year to back the Green New Deal. Last year, the senator floated a ban on plastic straws and said she remained open to “changing dietary guidelines — the food pyramid” to reduce red meat consumption.

“I’ve actually worked on this issue in the past, and it’s about consumer awareness,” Harris said at the time:

I’m proud to co-sponsor @AOC and @EdMarkey's Green New Deal. We must aggressively tackle climate change which poses an existential threat to our nation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 7, 2019

Notably, her running mate has since denied supporting the Green New Deal. Similarly, during the first presidential debate, Biden waved off questions on Medicare for All, declaring himself the Democratic Party. Harris, however, originally backed the Medicare for All bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT):

‘The party is me. Right now, I am the Democratic Party’ — Joe Biden calls out Trump for lying about his health care plans

#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/N3fqetmxUM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2020

In 2019, the non-partisan GovTrack.us website rated Harris the most left-wing member of the U.S. Senate — even further left than her Democratic socialist colleague Sen. Sanders — based on her record:

According to GovTrack, Kamala Harris was the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate in 2019. Even more liberal than Bernie Sanders. The takeover of Joe Biden by the extreme left is now complete. Link: https://t.co/BKpgp6lRsP pic.twitter.com/yWeRA5hIye — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 11, 2020

During last week’s campaign rally at The Villages in Florida, President Trump vowed that the country will not fall into socialism under his watch.

“Look, we’re not going to be a socialist nation,” he said. “We’re not going to have a socialist president, especially any female socialist president. We’re not going to have it. We’re not going to put up with it. It’s not going to happen.”

Harris, however, has dismissed Trump’s critiques.

“I am not gonna be confined to Donald Trump’s definition of who I or anybody else is,” Harris said during the 60 Minutes interview. “And I think America has learned that that would be a mistake.”

Harris also touted a number of falsehoods during the 60 Minutes interview, painting Trump as a racist “as shown by Birtherism; Charlottesville; ‘Mexicans’; and the ‘Muslim ban,'” as Breitbart News extensively fact-checked.