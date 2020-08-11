Kamala Harris: 4th Most Liberal Senator; Backed Green New Deal, ‘Medicare for All’

The choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday marks Biden’s continued march to the left, as Harris is one of the most left-wing members of the U.S. Senate.

The non-partisan GovTrack.us website ranked Harris the 4th most liberal member of the Senate, based on an analysis of legislation that she sponsored or co-sponsored through 2018, the first two years she spent in Congress.

In early 2019, Harris became one of the first Senator to support the Green New Deal, the radical proposal from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to end all fossil fuel use in the United States by 2030.

I support a Green New Deal. Climate change is an existential threat to all of us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Harris also signed onto the “Medicare for All” bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which would outlaw private health insurance for almost all medical purposes.

That issue — the elimination of private health insurance — proved controversial in the primary, as labor unions that had bargained for generous private health insurance benefits rejected “Medicare for All.”

Harris attempted to flip-flop and to argue that she did not, after all, support ending private health insurance, but could never explain the discrepancy.

Biden ran against “Medicare for All,” offering Medicare as an opinion to all Americans instead — though he has moved toward Sanders’s position since the primary, agreeing to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 from 65.

Harris — and Biden — also raised their hands on the second night of the first debate when the candidates were asked which of them would support providing free health care to illegal aliens.

