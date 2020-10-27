Huge crowds of supporters were seen lining up to attend Ivanka Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday as Republicans fight to keep the Sunshine State in President Trump’s victory column.

Throngs of supporters lined up in anticipation of Ivanka Trump’s event on Florida’s west coast, as seen in a video shared by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (R).

“MASSIVE line for Ivanka’s event in Sarasota!!!!!!” she exclaimed:

“On my way! Love you Sarasota,” Ivanka Trump said in a tweet, which also featured a clip of the massive line of supporters awaiting her arrival to Nathan Benderson Park:

On my way! Love you Sarasota! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eHBXT4DSVa — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2020

Supporters are waiting to watch Ivanka Trump speak at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. pic.twitter.com/l70z7jcesf — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) October 27, 2020

Joe Biden surrogates, particularly in Hollywood, have also ramped up events in the final days leading up to the election. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has held events in Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina, though few supporters appeared to be in attendance for her event in Asheville, North Carolina, last week, as seen in a clip of the event.

“Half a dozen supporters were visible on video coverage; the total attendance appeared somewhat greater, but not much greater,” as Breitbart News reported:

Similarly, Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, campaigned in the Twin Cities earlier this month, drawing what one outlet described as a “small, but energized crowd.” Photos show supporters listening to Jill Biden speak as they stood in socially distanced areas marked by hula hoops.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also stumped for Biden, drawing “tens” to a rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on October 3:

Biden appeared to draw a similarly small crowd during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, on Tuesday:

Joe Biden walks to the podium here in Warm Springs, GA pic.twitter.com/x1dneI24Iy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2020

The former vice president has since defended the smaller crowds associated with his events, telling supporters that they “don’t want to become superspreaders” of the Chinese coronavirus.

Trump, whose events continue to draw energized crowds, has continued to mock Biden’s small rallies and events.

“People in cars … I don’t get it,” Trump said during a recent stop in North Carolina.

“There were so few cars that I’ve never seen an audience like this,” he said of Biden’s drive-in rallies.

“I was surprised he did that, actually. It was a tiny, tiny crowd,” the president added. “You heard a couple of horns–‘honk, honk.’ It was the weirdest thing.”