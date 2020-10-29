The latest Brady Campaign ad airing in the state of Virginia omits any mention of gun control in general, or specifically “assault weapons” bans and magazine prohibitions.

The ad, a collaboration between the Brady PAC and the House Majority PAC, is a radio spot being run against Nick Freitas, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA).

The ad comes just months after Virginia Democrats pushed through numerous gun controls and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) used emergency declarations to prohibit the carry of guns on state capitol grounds, yet no mention is made of the passage of those controls or of the Democrats’ continued efforts for more such laws in the state. Instead, the Brady/House Majority PAC ad talks about healthcare:



On September 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Michael Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety was not mentioning gun control in an ad they were running in five swing states: Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina, Arizona, and Minnesota.

Everytown’s silence on gun control came after months of surging gun and ammo sales, including a report on the 80 percent surge in gun sales in seven swing states. Those seven swing states included the five in which Everytown’s gun control-free ad ran.

The Washington Free Beacon spoke to George Mason University law professor Joyce Malcolm about how some gun control groups have shifted away from mentioning gun control during the waning months and weeks of the presidential campaign. “The gun-control issue is a loser at this point. So, the gun-control groups are pushing the health care issue in hopes of helping the election of Joe Biden,” she said.

