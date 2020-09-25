Report: Gun Sales Surge 80 Percent in Seven Swing States

Gun sales have been rising nationwide for months but are specifically up in seven swing states as the November 3, 2020, election approaches.

Fox News reports the Cook Political Report lists “Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as toss-ups” in the coming election. They also indicate New Hampshire and North Carolina can be considered toss-ups too.

Here is the kicker: There is a 77.9 percent surge in “gun sales growth” for those seven states.

This news is on top of National Shooting Sports Foundation’s findings ammunition sales surged 139 percent nationally during the first six months of 2020. And the surge in swing state gun sales comes as 2020 witnesses eight consecutive months of record background checks for gun sales.

On September 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported that January 2020 through August 2020, eight consecutive months, saw record gun sale background checks performed by the FBI.

ahawkins

What do these surging background checks, gun sales, and ammunition sales, indicate for the November elections, particularly where they are seen in swing states?

Do gun purchasers turn into gun voters, who will support Second Amendment candidates over gun control candidates?

Fox News spoke to Ken Mahoney, political and financial analyst and CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, who observed the tight races in swing states during the 2016 election. He said, “These states had a margin of victory of less than 1% in 2016, so each campaign is sure to increase their focus on these areas over the next 41 days.”

He then addressed the surge in gun purchases: “This issue is important for many Americans, and this is shown in the recent spike in gun sales as people fear the sale of firearms will be banned if Biden were to win.”

