Dueling Florida Rallies: ‘Thousands’ Gather for President Trump, Joe Biden Draws ‘Hundreds’

Hannah Bleau

President Trump and Joe Biden (D) held dueling events in battleground Florida on Thursday, with “thousands” of supporters flocking to Trump’s event compared to the “hundreds” who attended the former vice president’s event in Coconut Creek.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted an invigorated crowd of  “thousands” of supporters on the west coast of Florida, mere days before the election.

“We are a country of hope, not a country of fear and weakness, and we have a leader who shows us that every single day,” the first lady said as the crowd roared:

Around the same time, Biden held a socially-distanced drive-in rally in Broward County’s Coconut Creek.

“Right here in Florida, it’s up to you. You hold the key,” Biden said to a crowd of “hundreds,” as reported by WSVN. “If Florida goes blue, it’s over”:

A photo from the Sun-Sentinel shows a group of “about 50 Trump supporters” holding signs and waving flags nearby Biden’s event.

Trump’s events have routinely drawn thousands of supporters while Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and their surrogates continue to draw “tens,” “dozens,” and “hundreds.”

That phenomenon was seen also on Wednesday after Trump’s Arizona rallies in both Bullhead City and Goodyear drew thousands of supporters, compared to the group of “about 100” vehicles attracted by Harris, who held a drive-in rally in Tucson that same day:

It is not just Trump who has been able to draw thousands to his events. His daughter Ivanka held an event in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday, which drew throngs of supporters:

In contrast, few supporters appeared to be in attendance for Harris’s early voting event in Asheville, North Carolina, last week.

“Half a dozen supporters were visible on video coverage,” as Breitbart News reported. “The total attendance appeared somewhat greater, but not much greater.”

Earlier this month, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) held a rally on behalf of Biden in the Granite State, which drew “tens”:

Biden has defended his small events, stating that they “don’t want to become superspreaders” of the Chinese coronavirus.

With the election just days away, polls are tightening, showing President Trump and Biden neck and neck in both Florida and Arizona. Thursday evening’s RealClearPolitics averages showed Biden up 1.4 percent in Florida and the two candidates tied in the Grand Canyon State.

