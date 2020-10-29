President Trump and Joe Biden (D) held dueling events in battleground Florida on Thursday, with “thousands” of supporters flocking to Trump’s event compared to the “hundreds” who attended the former vice president’s event in Coconut Creek.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted an invigorated crowd of “thousands” of supporters on the west coast of Florida, mere days before the election.

“We are a country of hope, not a country of fear and weakness, and we have a leader who shows us that every single day,” the first lady said as the crowd roared:

HAPPENING NOW—TAMPA, FLORIDA! It is imperative that EVERYONE gets out to VOTE for President Trump and Vice President Pence! LET’S DO THIS!!#Election2020 #MAGA🇺🇸

ἱhttps://t.co/zqgeZML9Hf pic.twitter.com/9npKKtS9Xi — Dan Scavino🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) October 29, 2020

The fake polls say Biden is winning Florida, but the crowd at Trump’s rally today in blue Tampa says a lot different pic.twitter.com/KCP3Sworjo — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) October 29, 2020

Packed crowd standing shoulder to shoulder here in Tampa. I’ve been to a bunch of pandemic-era Trump rallies over the last few months. Have never seen so few masks in a crowd this large. Usually it’s a mixed bag. Right now, hard to spot them. pic.twitter.com/uLrBBFwTcZ — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 29, 2020

Thousands in Tampa watching @realDonaldTrump at what he's calling a "Victory Rally" — Even Trump seems impressed with the turnout. He said even Ronald Reagan never drew crowds like this. pic.twitter.com/iuXEjfWwrR — Erik Waxler (@erikwaxler) October 29, 2020

Around the same time, Biden held a socially-distanced drive-in rally in Broward County’s Coconut Creek.

“Right here in Florida, it’s up to you. You hold the key,” Biden said to a crowd of “hundreds,” as reported by WSVN. “If Florida goes blue, it’s over”:

I’m in the press pool area ahead of the campaign event with Former Vice President Joe Biden. Here’s another look at the cars at the drive-in rally in Coconut Creek. This is another stop for Biden in Broward. Former Pres Obama was in North Miami back on Saturday. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/AF8L76kBDO — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) October 29, 2020

About 200 cars here in Coconut Creek, Fla., ahead of Biden’s drive-in event. pic.twitter.com/GRpgFwBtaW — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 29, 2020

A photo from the Sun-Sentinel shows a group of “about 50 Trump supporters” holding signs and waving flags nearby Biden’s event.

Trump’s events have routinely drawn thousands of supporters while Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and their surrogates continue to draw “tens,” “dozens,” and “hundreds.”

That phenomenon was seen also on Wednesday after Trump’s Arizona rallies in both Bullhead City and Goodyear drew thousands of supporters, compared to the group of “about 100” vehicles attracted by Harris, who held a drive-in rally in Tucson that same day:

I’m covering Trump’s rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport this afternoon. There are already well over a thousand people in line to get in. #TrumpInAZ @azcentral pic.twitter.com/KF8U5B9Hob — David Wallace (@DavidWallce) October 28, 2020

Crowd shot at end of drive-in rally: pic.twitter.com/KN3OwRJz8i — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 28, 2020

It is not just Trump who has been able to draw thousands to his events. His daughter Ivanka held an event in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday, which drew throngs of supporters:

On my way! Love you Sarasota! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eHBXT4DSVa — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2020

In contrast, few supporters appeared to be in attendance for Harris’s early voting event in Asheville, North Carolina, last week.

“Half a dozen supporters were visible on video coverage,” as Breitbart News reported. “The total attendance appeared somewhat greater, but not much greater.”

Earlier this month, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) held a rally on behalf of Biden in the Granite State, which drew “tens”:

Biden has defended his small events, stating that they “don’t want to become superspreaders” of the Chinese coronavirus.

With the election just days away, polls are tightening, showing President Trump and Biden neck and neck in both Florida and Arizona. Thursday evening’s RealClearPolitics averages showed Biden up 1.4 percent in Florida and the two candidates tied in the Grand Canyon State.