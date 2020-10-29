North Carolina Democrat Cal Cunningham Does Not Deny Second Affair

North Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham did not deny that he had a second affair in an interview with a local news station on Thursday.

In an interview with WRAL, Cunningham said he did not deny reports that he might have had an affair with second woman.

WRAL asked, “In terms of the report of a second affair, can you comment on that at all?”

Cunningham refused to answer the question, saying, “Look, respectfully, I’ve said what I’m going to say about this. I’m happy to talk about the issues that the voters are bringing up with me.”

A report from the National File’s Patrick Howley contended that Cunningham had a second affair with Anne Gregory Teicher.

Alex Nolley, a Tillis campaign spokeswoman, charged in a statement on Thursday Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) will continue to deliver for North Carolinians, while Cunningham has admitted to an extramarital affair.

“While Cal Cunningham’s closing message is acknowledging that he had additional affairs and that his entire candidacy has been one big lie, Senator Tillis will continue to travel the state to tout the promises he has delivered on for the people of North Carolina,” Nolley said.

He added, “We’re confident that contrast will help us carry the day on November 3rd.”

In the final weeks of the pivotal Senate race, Cunningham decided to make the Senate race about his military service after reports confirmed the North Carolina Democrat had an extramarital affair.”

North Carolina veterans also slammed “hypocrite” Cunningham for touting his military service while he is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Reserve.

Tim Woods, a Navy veteran, said in a statement this week, “Cal Cunningham is the ultimate hypocrite: touting his role as a JAG officer even as he’s under Army Reserve investigation himself for betraying a fellow servicemember.”

He added, “The fact that Cunningham would air this kind of deceptive ad despite the damning questions surrounding his misconduct and judgment raise even more concerns about his lack of honor and character.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.