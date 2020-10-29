Report: DOJ Official Confirms FBI Investigating Hunter Biden for Money Laundering

A Department of Justice (DOJ) official confirmed Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates in 2019, focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains “open and active,” according to Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen.

EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into "Hunter Biden and his associates," focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your @WeAreSinclair stations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

Previously, the DOJ had confirmed to Breitbart News and other outlets that the FBI had possession of the laptop with the hard drive containing thousands of Hunter Biden’s emails where he discussed his international business dealings.

Hunter Biden has been involved in at least several questionable business endeavors.

As recently reported by Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak, Hunter Biden had allegedly acted as the personal attorney for the chair of a major Chinese energy firm in a deal to buy 14 percent stake in a Russian state oil company Rosneft, which would allow Rosneft to evade U.S. sanctions. The deal ultimately fell through, as the Chinese energy firm came under investigation by China and other countries as well.

The accusation was exposed by Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening.

Bobulinski also said that $5 million from the Chinese company that was meant to fund his own company went to an account controlled by Hunter Biden, instead. He cited a recent Senate report that described Hunter Biden’s diversion of that money for to his own firm, for “consulting fees.”

Bobulinski told Rosen that he was recently interviewed by the FBI in Washington, D.C., on October 23, 2020, for about five hours with up to six agents, and expects to be interviewed by the FBI again.

Another one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, Bevan Cooney, sits in jail over a bond scheme involving Native Americans that allegedly involved Hunter Biden. Another associate, Devin Archer, has also been charged.

