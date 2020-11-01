Ivanka Trump: ‘I Am Pro-Life, and Unapologetically So’

Ivanka Trump affirmed this week she is “pro-life, and unapologetically so.”

In an interview with Real Clear Politics (RCP) published Thursday, Ivanka, the president’s daughter and White House senior adviser, discussed the issue of abortion, one that RCP described as an “area where Ivanka has undeniably changed.”

In 2017, after Donald Trump had begun to enact his pro-life agenda, pro-life activists questioned where Ivanka stood on the issue.

Politico had reported the president’s daughter requested an “under-the-radar” meeting with former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards to discuss possible “common ground” on the issue of abortion.

“I respect all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion,” Ivanka told RCP when asked about the issue, “but I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how I think about these things.”

“I am pro-life, and unapologetically so,” she asserted.

RCP reported a White House aide followed up on the interview with clarification on Ivanka’s stance on abortion, stating it was both “a personal conviction and a reflection of how far Democrats have shifted left on abortion,” noted the report.

Meanwhile, national leaders on life and faith are praising Ivanka’s father as the “most pro-life president” in modern history whose accomplishments have been “groundbreaking.”

In addition to appointing pro-life judges, Trump and his administration have, among other things, ended funding of groups that perform and promote abortion overseas; defunded the pro-abortion U.N. Population Fund; protected faith groups and other moral objectors from the Obamacare contraceptive mandate; affirmed that abortion is not family planning; signed an executive order protecting infants who have survived an abortion; and led a 32-nation coalition in a rebuke of the U.N.’s pro-abortion stance.