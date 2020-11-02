Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls NYC Trump Caravan a ‘Pileup of Chumps’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) referred to a pro-Trump caravan spotted in New York City as a “pileup of chumps.”

Photos and videos emerged over the weekend, showing ‘Trump trains” popping up across the nation. One such parade occurred over New York City’s Whitestone Bridge. Photos and videos show dozens of vehicles on the bridge with pro-America and pro-Trump flags:

Trump parade takes over the Whitestone Bridge in #NYC pic.twitter.com/wZvrgl53lT — VINnews (@VINNews) November 1, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez responded to one of the videos, referring to the Trump supporters as “chumps.” Notably, Ocasio-Cortez has never publicly referred to the anti-Trump Black Lives Matter protesters, who frequently block traffic during their demonstrations, as “chumps”:

I took the Throggs Neck. Heard there was a pileup of chumps on the Whitestone https://t.co/Vbaug6OLjy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 1, 2020

Earlier this month, Joe Biden (D) used the same word, “chumps,” to describe his opponents.

“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there,” Biden said at a drive-in rally in Bucks County this month. He was apparently referencing the Trump supporters who gathered nearby his event, waving flags and honking their horns during his speech:

WATCH: Joe Biden insults Pennsylvanians who don't support him, calls them "chumps" pic.twitter.com/QvHgk7nppH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

Practically a Trump drive-in rally here now outside the Biden drive-in event. Biden has just finished speaking pic.twitter.com/SvsjopLM99 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2020

Several pro-Trump parades have been popping up across the country over the last week. Hundreds gathered for a “Trump train” parade in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, on Saturday. Footage shows similar scenes in Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, Utah, and California.

Today, I was driving on I-17 in Phoenix and I came across an AWESOME caravan parade for President @realdonaldtrump! Arizona loves Trump and we're ready to reelect him in November! #FOURMOREYEARS pic.twitter.com/XM3KMEJlyT — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) October 17, 2020