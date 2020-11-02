Project Veritas Action founder James O’Keefe posted video Monday that alleges Maine Sen. candidate Lisa Savage is hiding her gun control agenda from voters.

In the video, an undercover Project Veritas Action journalist talks to Savage about a mandatory gun buyback and the need for an “enforcement mechanism” to make it work.

Savage responds, “Buyback worked well in Australia.”

She added, “I’ve been advocating it for years. Australia had a mass shooting like three, five years ago, and they did a buyback program and they haven’t had a mass shooting since.”

The undercover journalist then asks, “So, you would support a mandatory buyback program?”

Savage responds, “Sure.”

BREAKING: Maine Senate Candidate @LisaForMaine ADMITS Hiding Position On Mandatory Gun Buy Backs From Voters "Am I campaigning on this? I'll be honest with you Dylan, no…I live in the second district, everybody there is a hunter, even the girls are hunters…" #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/QBllr5Jfvc — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 2, 2020

Savage followed these comments by telling the undercover journalist that she cannot express her support for mandatory buybacks at this time, because the district in which she is running is very pro-gun.

She said, “I live in the second district. Everybody there is a hunter. Even the girls are hunters. But does that mean they all should have AK-47s?”

Savage later added, “What I tend to say is I respect the Second Amendment, because it’s part of the Bill of Rights, until they repeal it. But instead [of] a well-ordered militia, a rag-tag bunch of fat guys in camo that tried to kidnap — that is not a well-ordered militia.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range.