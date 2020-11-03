President Donald Trump is projected to win Texas’s 38 electoral votes.

With nearly 80 percent of precincts reporting in the state, Trump leads Biden 52 percent to 46 percent.

As of 12:00 p.m. ET, Decision Desk Headquarters and Fox News have reported a Trump victory over Biden in the southern state.

President Trump, who made frequent trips to Texas during his time in office, received support from thousands of Texans. Some residents in the state showed their support by participating in support rallies and parades.

While campaigning for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the state in 2018, Trump called the MAGA movement the “greatest movement in the history of the country.”

Trump also discussed the process of illegal immigrants voting in elections, saying, “We’ve got so many people voting illegally in this country, it’s a disgrace.”

"They wanna be able to vote. The illegals…they vote anyway. They're not supposed to. We've got so many people voting illegally in this country, it's a disgrace," Trump says at a rally in Texas pic.twitter.com/Ex86z2ome6 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) October 23, 2018

Cruz has repeatedly supported President Trump’s efforts to deliver prosperity to the people of Texas and the rest of America.

In late 2018, regarding job opportunities in Texas, Cruz said, “I’m proud to have worked hand in hand with President Trump to repeal job killing regulations that were hammering the state of Texas.

While there seems to have been no appearance from Biden in Texas throughout the final stretch of the election, his running mate, Kamala Harris, traveled solo to the Lone Star State.

During one of her campaign stops in the state, Harris was introduced as the “next president of the United States” at a campaign event held in Fort Worth.

“Without further delay, I am so honored to introduce the next president of the United States, Sen. Kamala Harris,” said Rebecca Acuña, the Texas state director for the Joe Biden campaign.

Harris also traveled to McAllen, Texas, where she told supporters that a Biden administration’s “first order of business” will be to get rid of President Trump’s tax cuts.

“I promise you this — as a first order of business, Joe Biden and I are about to work to get rid of that tax cut,” she told the small crowd in attendance.

With nearly 4.7 million votes, Trump won the Lone Star State in the last presidential election as he faced off against former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump defeated Clinton in the state by more than nine points, 52.2 percent to her 43.2 percent.

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney previously outcampaigned former President Barack Obama and won Texas by nearly 16 percentage points in the 2012 presidential election.