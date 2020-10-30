Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was introduced as the “next president of the United States” at a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

“When future generations they ask us, and they’re gonna ask us, what it was like to elect the first woman of color as vice president of the United States, and we will say, ‘Yes, I was there. I stood up, and I was counted,’” Texas state director for the Joe Biden campaign Rebecca Acuña told attendees.

However, moments later she introduced Harris as America’s next president.

“Without further delay, I am so honored to introduce the next president of the United States, Sen. Kamala Harris,” Acuña said.

In Michigan on Tuesday, President Trump warned voters that Joe Biden would step down, if he were elected, and allow Harris to become president.

“If he gets elected, three weeks into his presidency, they’ll say, ‘Kamala are you ready? Let’s go,’” he commented.

Trump spoke of Biden as a way for the left to “get President Harris, who is considered much more liberal.”

“Three weeks and Joe’s shot. ‘Let’s go Kamala, are you ready?’ Most liberal person in the Senate,” Trump continued. “She makes Bernie Sanders look like a serious conservative.”

In January, Biden told Iowa voters there was a possibility he might die while in office, Breitbart News reported.

“I’m an old guy,” he noted.

During a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, Biden referred to himself as Harris’s “running mate,” Breitbart News reported.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Jill Biden’s husband, and I’m Kamala’s running mate. Y’all think I’m kidding, don’t you?” he commented.

If he is elected on Tuesday, Biden will be the oldest president ever inaugurated, the report stated, adding that he “often introduces himself in such a manner to voters.”