Joe Biden Projected to Win Nebraska’s Second District

Former Vice Joe Biden is projected to win Nebraska’s second district, securing its single electoral vote, according to the AP.

Nebraska is one of two states which does not hand out all of its available electoral votes to the victor. “Instead, both have adopted laws that distribute their electoral votes in part by the statewide popular vote winner and in part by who gets more votes in each of their congressional districts,” as CNBC reported:

Nebraska has five electoral votes — four of which were considered easy pickups for Trump. But polls of the Second District, which covers the city of Omaha and swaths of suburban voters who tend to lean more toward Biden, appeared to favor the Democratic nominee.

As a result, Trump won four electoral votes in the state, while Biden secured one, which is significant for his potential path to victory after losing Florida and Ohio:

With 90 percent of the estimated vote reporting early Wednesday morning, Trump leads in Nebraska 57.2 percent to Biden’s 40.7 percent, according to the New York Times.

Trump won all five of the Cornhusker State’s electoral votes in 2016.