Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) celebrated his Senate race victory over Democrat nominee Jaime Harrison, saying he spoke with President Donald Trump and predicted, “He’s gonna win.”

“I’ve had 2 calls already, one from President Trump,” Graham told a crowd of his supporters. “He’s gonna win.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC: “I've had 2 calls already, one from President Trump; He’s gonna win." "To all the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you’re doing. And to all of the liberals in California and New York, you wasted a lot of money.” pic.twitter.com/fy7CgplKkO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2020

“To all the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you’re doing,” Graham added. “And to all of the liberals in California and New York, you wasted a lot of money.”

The Associated Press called the race for Graham shortly before 10 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.