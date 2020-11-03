President Donald Trump won the state of Iowa in the presidential election on Tuesday evening.

Trump claimed Iowa by nine points in 2016, and was expected to hold the battleground state again.

Experts had predicted that trade tariffs would hurt Trump’s chances with Iowan farmers. However, there were few signs of waning support in the lead up to the election. Just last weekend, supporters of Trump held a parade to show support for the president, where tractors, a farm sprayer, and even a fire truck took part.

At the Republican National Convention, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds praised Trump for calling and pledging federal resources to assist farmers and residents after a massive windstorm struck.

“When the winds had finished raging and the cleanup had only begun, he showed up. You might not know, because the national media didn’t report it. But the Trump administration was here. In full force,” she said.

Reynolds said the state quickly received a disaster declaration and Trump “cut through the bureaucracy to do what needed to be done, and to do it quickly.”

In the final days leading up to the election, RealClearPolitics placed battleground states Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio in Trump’s column.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) also won in her reelection campaign against challenger Theresa Greenfield, in another hotly contested race.

