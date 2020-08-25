Wisconsin Dairy Farmer, Iowa Governor Tout Trump’s Help for Farmers

A Wisconsin dairy farmer and the governor of Iowa touted President Trump’s assistance for farmers during their Tuesday night speeches at the Republican National Convention.

Cris Peterson operates a 1,000-cow dairy farm with her husband in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

“Donald Trump became president in the middle of the Great Depression for Wisconsin dairy farmers. In 2016, prices were horrible and longtime generational farms across the nation were going out of business,” she said.

In 2017, the Petersons’ barn burned, and the community rallied to help them, she said.

“By the end of 2018, we had a new state-of-the-art robotic milking facility that allows our cows to milk themselves three times a day,” she said. “At about the same time, President Trump’s economic boom began helping dairy farmers across the nation.”

Peterson continued, “As a businessman, President Trump understands that farming is a complicated, capital-intensive, and risky business. More than any president, he has acknowledged the importance of farmers and agriculture.”

She credited new trade deals as giving them “the confidence to rebuild our barn and dairy operation.”

Peterson said business was booming until coronavirus hit, but now it is “roaring back.”

Moments later, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told the convention that when a massive windstorm struck the state two weeks ago, Trump called and pledged federal resources to assist farmers and residents so they could recover.

“When the winds had finished raging and the cleanup had only begun, he showed up. You might not know, because the national media didn’t report it. But the Trump administration was here. In full force,” she said.

“The day after the storm, the president called to assure me that we had the full backing of the federal government,” Reynolds said.

“Later that week, Vice President Pence came to Iowa to again assure us that the president and his administration were behind us.”

Reynolds said the state quickly received a disaster declaration and Trump “cut through the bureaucracy to do what needed to be done, and to do it quickly.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.