Arizona GOP Demands Fox News Retract ‘Rash Call Biden Has Won’ the State

Hannah Bleau

The Arizona Republican Party is demanding Fox News retract the “rash call” that Joe Biden (D) has won the state. The demand coincides with Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller reiterating his belief that President Trump will win the Grand Canyon State.

“We’re calling on @FoxNews to retract its early and rash call that Biden has won AZ,” the Arizona GOP said Wednesday evening. The AZ GOP based its call the GOP’s purported edge in the hundreds of thousands of outstanding uncounted ballots.

“Other outlets haven’t made a call,” the AZ GOP added:

Miller, who predicted an Arizona victory for Trump earlier in the day, retweeted a report indicating that Maricopa County’s vote map “has just reached the 400k uncounted votes,” which will be “R+72k”:

“We call on both Fox News and the Associated Press to immediately withdraw their calling the state for Joe Biden,” Miller said during a Wednesday conference call.

During a Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany remained confident in Trump’s position in Arizona, telling co-host Martha MacCallum that the campaign maintains that Trump will take the state by 30,000 votes.

Fox News has come under intense scrutiny for quickly calling the race in Arizona for Biden on Tuesday night while waiting hours to call other crucial states, such as Florida.

Data analytics research firm Data Orbital estimates that Arizona will fall into Trump’s victory column:

