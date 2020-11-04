GOP Ashley Hinson Beats Democrat Abby Finkenauer in Iowa

Republican Ashley Hinson unseated Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) in Iowa’s first congressional district, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The AP declared Hinson (pictured), an Iowa state representative, the victor on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Republican Ashley Hinson wins election to U.S. House in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer. #APracecall at 9:37 a.m. CST. #Election2020 #IAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

In a statement, Hinson said she is honored to get elected to the first district in Iowa.

“I am honored to be the Congresswoman elect for Iowa’s first district! In Congress I will always remember that the hard working taxpayers are the folks that elected me, and they are my bosses,” she wrote.

I am honored to be the Congresswoman elect for Iowa’s first district! In Congress I will always remember that the hard working taxpayers are the folks that elected me, and they are my bosses. #IA01 https://t.co/fdPQ5E9x6t — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) November 4, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) congratulated Hinson on the victory.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know @hinsonashley throughout this campaign, and she’s going to be an excellent Representative for the people of #IA01,” Blackburn wrote. “Congratulations!”

Local news reports suggested early voting gave Finkenauer a “massive lead,” but Hinson had led in the polls after more ballots came in.

Early voting gave Rep. Abby Finkenauer a massive lead in Iowa’s U.S. House 1st District — but by 11 p.m. Tuesday Republican challenger state Rep. Ashley Hinson had pulled ahead in the 20-county district https://t.co/KG1QJM0rcS — The Gazette (@gazettedotcom) November 4, 2020

Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) President Dan Conston cheered Hinson’s victory in a Wednesday statement.

“A standout GOP candidate, Ashley Hinson ran a stellar campaign, and CLF was proud to play a crucial role in sending her to Washington,” Conston said. “Northeast Iowa watched and listened to Ashley Hinson as their source for local news for years, and I am pleased they trusted her to represent them in Congress.”

The CLF spent more than $3.8 million to support Hinson’s bid to unseat Finkenauer.

Iowa’s first congressional district represents a pivotal swing district for Republicans’ mission to take back the House majority in November. The first district is one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election but is currently represented by a Democrat. Republicans need to take back a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Supporters of President Donald Trump in Atlantic, Iowa, held a Trump tractor parade Friday to show support for the president’s re-election. https://t.co/Ub9mHtFz4v — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 1, 2020

Jimmy Peacock, Hinson’s campaign manager, said in a statement in October that Hinson continues to rise in the polls as voters become more aware of Finkenauer’s leftist credentials.

“The more voters learn about Congresswoman Finkenauer’s liberal record and the Pelosi-Finkenauer agenda, the less they want to see her reelected,” Peacock said.

