Georgia: 50-60k Uncounted Ballots, Totals Expected by Noon

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said Thursday morning they had 50,000 to 60,000 uncounted ballots remaining, reflecting a significant increase from the 25,000 ballots the secretary of state said remained outstanding hours ago.

UPDATE: The Secretary of State's Office says there are actually 50,000-60,000 uncounted ballots remaining as of 8:30 a.m., more than initially thought early this morning: https://t.co/27Al5xzlvc — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 5, 2020

Latest update from @GaSecofState is 61,000 outstanding ballots. Here’s a breakdown by county pic.twitter.com/0kEDIr6c9V — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 5, 2020

Here is the audio from the Secretary of State this morning on @wsbradio. pic.twitter.com/mHdAbMm42s — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) November 5, 2020

The hum of the final push to get all absentee ballots in Fulton County processes and scanned in next 30 min…so can add to Georgia vote total pic.twitter.com/Nbw2XV4vA6 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 5, 2020

President Trump’s lead in the Peach State stood at just over 18,500 as of 10 a.m. Eastern.

Trump’s team launched a lawsuit in Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania and Michigan, on Wednesday “laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states” results.

Georgia’s secretary of state expects the count to be completed by noon Eastern: