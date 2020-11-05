Georgia: 50-60k Uncounted Ballots, Totals Expected by Noon

Hannah Bleau

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said Thursday morning they had 50,000 to 60,000 uncounted ballots remaining, reflecting a significant increase from the 25,000 ballots the secretary of state said remained outstanding hours ago.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), Georgia has 50,000 to 60,000 uncounted ballots remaining. Hours earlier, the secretary of state reported 25,0000 outstanding ballots:

President Trump’s lead in the Peach State stood at just over 18,500 as of 10 a.m. Eastern.

Trump’s team launched a lawsuit in Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania and Michigan, on Wednesday “laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states” results.

Georgia’s secretary of state expects the count to be completed by noon Eastern:

