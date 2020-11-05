Officials “halted” mail-in ballot counting in Philadelphia following a court order allowing GOP observers to watch the vote count — a ruling that Democrats are now looking to challenge.

Philadelphia paused the count around noon Eastern on Thursday after Democrats took an issue with a court ruling allowing Republican watchers to stand six feet from those counting the ballots. Two Democrat officials told NBC that Democrats are taking their complaint to the state’s Supreme Court:

Philadelphia mail-in ballot count has been temporarily halted as Democrats have gone to PA's Supreme Court to try to reverse the Commonwealth Court ruling allowing Trump observers inside to watch the count (which is also live-streamed)

A spokesperson for the state’s high court quickly quashed the rumor that it had overruled the lower ruling. While the spokesperson denied that a filing had been made, minutes later, they said a filing had been made:

Minutes later however, they say: "Just filed in COMMONWEALTH COURT – on background – this is a request for an appeal to our Supreme Court – discretionary order. The Court will review the request to allow/deny the appeal."

“The crooked and thieving Democrats in Philly oppose having lawful observers watch ballots being counted,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said, questioning why Democrats would “oppose basic transparency”:

The crooked and thieving Democrats in Philly oppose having lawful observers watch ballots being counted. Why would Democrats oppose basic transparency, unless they know illegalities will be exposed?

Earlier, Miller announced the “massive legal victory,” delivered by Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon.

Per the ruling, “all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process … and be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing”:

Here's the Order we discussed on our campaign call this morning.

Trump held a 116,000 as of noon Eastern, but the Biden campaign believes he will secure a victory in the Keystone State due to his advantage with mail-in ballots.