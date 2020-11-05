Report: Mail-in Ballot Count ‘Halted’ in Philadelphia as Democrats Challenge Court Order Allowing GOP Observers

Officials “halted” mail-in ballot counting in Philadelphia following a court order allowing GOP observers to watch the vote count — a ruling that Democrats are now looking to challenge.

Philadelphia paused the count around noon Eastern on Thursday after Democrats took an issue with a court ruling allowing Republican watchers to stand six feet from those counting the ballots. Two Democrat officials told NBC that Democrats are taking their complaint to the state’s Supreme Court:

A spokesperson for the state’s high court quickly quashed the rumor that it had overruled the lower ruling. While the spokesperson denied that a filing had been made, minutes later, they said a filing had been made:

“The crooked and thieving Democrats in Philly oppose having lawful observers watch ballots being counted,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said, questioning why Democrats would “oppose basic transparency”:

Earlier, Miller announced the “massive legal victory,” delivered by Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon.

Per the ruling, “all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process … and be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing”:

Trump held a 116,000 as of noon Eastern, but the Biden campaign believes he will secure a victory in the Keystone State due to his advantage with mail-in ballots.

