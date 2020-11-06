The conservative election integrity organization True the Vote announced the “Validate the Vote” initiative on Friday as part of a greater effort to expose potential voter fraud and ensure that the 2020 election returns “reflect the principle of ‘one vote for one voter.'”

The initiative “establishes a fund in excess of $1 million to incentivize election malfeasance reporting, takes steps to resolve illegal actions through litigation and ensure[s] the final vote tally is valid to maintain public confidence in the US election system.”

“The establishment of the Whistleblower Compensation Fund will enable individuals with critical information to come forward and be supported,” the release states.

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht is spearheading the effort, which essentially provides resources to check the system and expose potential instances of fraud. According to the release, True the Vote’s Election Integrity Hotline has received “thousands” of calls from individuals alleging fraud. The organization added that its election workers who were “working alongside independent election workers across contested states” have witnessed, firsthand, examples of election officials “refusing to obey state election laws and counting votes illegally.” Alleged violations include counting late ballots as well as election workers “refusing to recognize challengers who seek to contest a ballot, or similar.”

“Unfortunately, there is significant tangible evidence that numerous illegal ballots have been cast and counted in the 2020 general election, potentially enough to sway the legitimate results of the election in some of the currently contested states,” Engelbrecht said in a statement:

True the Vote is stepping up to provide the resources needed that will ensure voters, election workers, and volunteers who are observing the extended ballot counting process – and seeing firsthand the illegal actions taking place – have the resources they need to document and report the malfeasance with the confidence that these issues will be pursued by every available legal channel.

Engelbrecht added that the discussion surrounding voter fraud needs to reflect “credible facts and evidence and demonstrably actionable incidents of voter fraud.”

“We need a result that tells us whether the election is legitimate and that every vote is validated,” she continued.

“The vote integrity issues seen this election cycle in particular have largely been fueled by efforts to radically expand mail in voting, which created numerous opportunities for voter fraud that does not exist with in-person voting,” she said, echoing President Trump’s prior warnings.

“In addition, there are numerous statistical anomalies that must be reconciled to restore confidence in the vote,” she added, a likely reference to the reports of large ballot dumps going entirely to Joe Biden (D).

“If those reports are correct, I don’t understand it. The way you do counting is you simply count all of the ballots,” Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative, said during a Thursday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“You don’t divide. They’re not divided up between the candidates. So the [precinct] reporting that’s coming in ought to be reporting of the total vote count, regardless of who it’s for. So again, if it’s confirmed that there are these weird reports coming out of votes only for one candidate and not the other, you’ve got to question, what exactly is going on?” he added.

True the Vote’s initiative comes as the Trump campaign gears up for legal battles over the integrity of the election and allegations of widespread voter fraud in key battleground states. In an address to the nation Thursday night, President Trump previewed his case and informed the nation there is “tremendous corruption and fraud going on.”

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” the president stated.

“That’s why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever, and I’ve told everybody that these things would happen because I’ve seen it happen,” Trump said.

“I watched a lot of different elections before they decided to go with this big, massive election with tens of millions of ballots going out to everybody. In many cases, totally unsolicited,” he continued.

“We want every legal vote counted, and I want every legal vote counted,” he added, calling for “openness and transparency, no secret count rooms, no mystery ballots, [and] no illegal votes being cast after Election Day.”