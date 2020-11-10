Report: 17 Shot Monday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Seventeen people were shot, four fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality was discovered after officers responded to a 2 a.m. ShotSpotter alert “in the 4700 block of West 59th Street.” The officers found a 20-year-old man who had crashed his vehicle, and who had a gunshot wound to face. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

At 5:50 p.m. Monday two men, a 25-year-old and a 32-year-old, were each shot in the head while standing on a corner “in the 3600 block of West Division Street.” The shots were fired by someone in a passing vehicle and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The day’s fourth fatality occurred when a 20-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded about 7 p.m. while sitting the backseat of a vehicle “in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue.”

Breitbart News reported at least 40 people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. And the Chicago Tribune reported 3,560 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2020, through November 4, 2020. The Tribune’s numbers include fatal and non-fatal shooting victims combined.

On November 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported a 51 percent surge in murders in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. The Sun-Times noted “there [were] 655 murders this year through Oct. 31, while the city had 431 during the same period in 2019 — a 51% increase.”

