A new ad by the Georgia Republican Party is stating that illegal aliens will earn the right to vote if Americans do not vote in the Senate runoff elections where Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) are facing Democrat challengers.

An ad running in the state quotes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discussing changing the United States amid a “blue wave.”

“Now we take Georgia. Then we change America,” the ad quotes Schumer saying. “When the radicals say, ‘Change America,’ this is what they mean: Opening the border, illegal immigrants voting, total Democrat control.”

When the radicals say “change America,” they mean: opening the border and allowing illegal immigrants voting. Georgia, go vote, because if you don’t, illegal immigrants will. pic.twitter.com/az2pKjnhNr — GAGOP (@GaRepublicans) November 23, 2020

“But the thing of it is, the blue wave … is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented,” Abrams says in the ad.

“Save Georgia. Save America,” the ad continues. “Go vote because if you don’t, illegal immigrants will.”

Abigail Sigler, a spokeswoman for the Georgia GOP called Perdue and Loeffler’s Democrat challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Osoff, “radical,” with plans for amnesty to 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

“Radical Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have made it clear they would go to Washington to be rubber stamps for Schumer’s extreme radical agenda, which includes giving illegal immigrants the right to vote,” Sigler said in a statement.

“The stakes in the election could not be higher, and Georgians who want to protect the American way of life we treasure must support Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for Senate,” Sigler said.

Should the Georgia Senate seats flip, Democrats would have majorities in the House and Senate with a potential incoming Joe Biden administration. Earlier this year, House Democrats attempted to implement a quasi-amnesty for illegal aliens in the workforce in a coronavirus relief package, along with nationwide ballot harvesting.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.