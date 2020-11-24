A majority of Americans, including a majority of supporters of both President Trump and Joe Biden, say they will spend Thanksgiving with their families despite the coronavirus pandemic, a Morning Consult survey released Monday found.

The survey, taken November 10-13, among “more than 2,000″ U.S. adults, found that a majority of Americans, 59 percent, plan to spend Thanksgiving with their family “in light of the COVID-19 pandemic”:

Similarly, a majority of Biden supporters (54 percent) and Trump supporters (70 percent) also plan to spend Thanksgiving with their families. The percentages are down from the same survey taken September 23-25, which found 68 percent of all adults committing to those plans:

Compared to a Sept. 23-25 survey, U.S. adults are 9 percentage points less likely to say they plan to spend Thanksgiving with their families, though a solid majority (59 percent) are still set to gather. Trump supporters are more likely than Biden supporters (70 percent to 54 percent) to say they’ll attend, but the share among both candidates’ backers fell over the past two months.

The survey also found a plurality of adults indicating they “will not talk about politics.” One-third said they will not talk about politics “unless someone else brings it up,” and 15 percent said that they “will bring up politics.”

The margin of error is +/- 2 percent.

Americans’ plans to gather with family members follow orders from primarily Democrat leaders, some of whom have limited gatherings in private residences ahead of the holiday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who came under fire on Monday after admitting that he planned to spend the holiday with his 89-year-old mother, has capped gatherings at private homes to ten and has subsequently instructed New Yorkers to “stay away” from their loved ones:

Love is sometimes doing what’s hard. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with your immediate household only. pic.twitter.com/nBEviXnZ8P — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 19, 2020

A senior advisor to Cuomo later told Business Insider that the governor effectively canceled his Thanksgiving plans with his mother.