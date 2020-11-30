Kamala Harris Blasted for Supporting Small Businesses Despite Promoting Bailing Out Protesters

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was criticized recently for committing to help small businesses hit by the pandemic despite supporting protesters in June.

“Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter,” she wrote in a tweet Saturday.

“@JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come,” Harris continued:

However, Twitter users were quick to remind the senator of her support for protests that culminated in rioting, looting, and burning.

“Maybe you shouldn’t have supported the ‘protests’ that destroyed so many, or supported bailing them out to it all over again,” one person said.

“Buy [sic] didn’t you start, or were part of, a fund that bailed out rioters that looted and burned a lot of these small businesses. Especially in Minnesota at the beginning,” another commented.