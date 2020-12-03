White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Resigns

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah resigned Thursday, eight months after she took the position in the West Wing.

Farah plans to start a consulting firm focusing on the corporate, political, and defense realms, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the news.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration over the last 3 and a half years,” Farah wrote on Twitter in a statement.

Farah began working in the administration as a press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence before leaving in September 2019 to serve as a press secretary at the Pentagon.

She returned to the White House in April 2020 after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was appointed to the position. Farah previously worked for Meadows on Capitol Hill as well as the spokesperson for the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Farah’s resignation is the highest-ranking employee in the West Wing to cut ties with the president even as he continues fighting the results of the 2020 election. Trump advisor and assistant to the president for domestic policy Ja’Ron Smith resigned on November 6th.

Farah noted the Trump administration’s success with historic tax cuts, appointing conservative justices, and rebuilding the economy as well as Operation Warp Speed delivering a coronavirus vaccine in record time.

“I’m forever grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my country,” she wrote.