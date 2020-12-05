Donald Trump: Nobody ‘Fought Harder for Me’ than Kelly Loeffler

VALDOSTA, Georgia — President Donald Trump said Saturday during a campaign rally for the Georgia Senate runoff elections that no one has “fought harder for me” than Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

The president praised the junior Georgia senator’s fight for Trump’s America First agenda.

“When Kelly came in, I didn’t know what to think. There was nobody that fought harder for me,” the president said.

The president also described Loeffler as a “trooper.”

The president also noted that Loeffler had attacked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for prolonging the impeachment trial against Trump.

“She is so tough and smart; she even went against Mitt Romney. She didn’t like Mitt Romney too much,” Trump said, which drew strong applause from the crowd of several thousand Trump supporters.

Loeffler denounced Romney for calling for additional witnesses during the impeachment trial against Trump. Loeffler said in January that Romney is trying to appease the left by calling for additional witnesses.

“After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame,” Loeffler tweeted in January. “The circus is over. It’s time to move on!”:

The 45th president also described Romney as “kryptonite” during the rally.

During the impeachment trial, Loeffler told Breitbart News that the Senate would quickly move to acquit the president.

Loeffler told Breitbart News in January, “I think it’s going to quickly lead to the vote with witnesses and just to cut to the chase – ultimately the president’s acquittal. I think this impeachment case has been wholly deficient on both articles and not just from a process perspective but from a fact perspective.”

“It’s certainly possible [on a Friday acquittal]. I think everyone’s ready to move on. We’re starting to repeat questions. And certainly, I know back at home Georgians are ready to move on and get back to work, working with President Trump to move his agenda forward,” she added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.